Viagra May Be Useful Against Alzheimer’s Dementia

Researchers have been studying the effects of Viagra on the brain and new tests suggest the drug targets some of the proteins that accumulate this type of dementia…

Work like this is exciting, say experts because repurposing an existing drug could be quicker, simpler and cheaper than finding and developing a brand new treatment.

FUN FACT:

Viagra was originally designed as a heart drug because of its main action- improving blood flow by relaxing or widening blood vessels.

Doctors then discovered it was having a similar effect elsewhere in the body! But experts think it could have other uses too!

