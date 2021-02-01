VIDEO: BEST Halftime Performances Ever
Whether or not you care about the big game, the halftime show is always a MUST-SEE.
It wasn’t until 1991 that mega-stars started showing up for the Halftime Shows, and it all started with New Kids on The Block!
This coming Sunday, The Weeknd is set to perform at the iconic show, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs for the big game.
Let’s check out some other EPIC performances throughout the years:
Sting and No Doubt – 2003
The Rolling Stones – 2006
Prince – 2007
Madonna – 2012
Katy Perry featuring Missy Elliott & Lenny Kravitz – 2015
Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars – 2016
Lady Gaga -2017