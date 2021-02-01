Listen Live

VIDEO: BEST Halftime Performances Ever

Whether or not you care about the big game, the halftime show is always a MUST-SEE. 

It wasn’t until 1991 that mega-stars started showing up for the Halftime Shows, and it all started with New Kids on The Block!

This coming Sunday, The Weeknd is set to perform at the iconic show, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs for the big game.

Let’s check out some other EPIC performances throughout the years:

Sting and No Doubt – 2003

The Rolling Stones – 2006

 

Prince – 2007

Madonna – 2012

Katy Perry featuring Missy Elliott & Lenny Kravitz – 2015

 

Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars – 2016

 

Lady Gaga -2017

 

(Videos courtesy of NFL/YouTube, Everything In Time/YouTube, Elizabeth Bosch/YouTube, xMaterialBoyx/YouTube)

