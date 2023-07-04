Vietnam Bans ‘Barbie’ Movie Over South China Sea Map

Vietnam has banned Warner Bros.’ highly anticipated film “Barbie” from domestic distribution over a scene featuring a map that shows China’s unilaterally claimed territory in the South China Sea, state media reported on Monday.

The U-shaped “nine-dash line” is used on Chinese maps to illustrate its claims over vast areas of the South China Sea.

This isn’t the first time Vietnam has banned a North American Theatrical release.

In 2019, the Vietnamese government pulled DreamWorks’ animated film “Abominable,” and last year it banned Sony’s action movie “Unchartered” for the same reason. Netflix also removed an Australian spy drama, “Pine Gap,” in 2021.

Vietnam and China have long had overlapping territorial claims to a potentially energy-rich stretch in the South China Sea. The Southeast Asian country has repeatedly accused Chinese vessels of violating its sovereignty.