The Villains of Christmas Movies: A Festive Hall of Shame 🎅🔪

Let’s be honest — Christmas movies would be boring without at least one cranky chaos-goblin trying to ruin the holidays for everyone.

Thanks to People magazine, we now have the official ranking of the Best Christmas Movie Villains — the troublemakers who add a little drama to all that joy and gingerbread.

🎖 #1 — Mr. Potter (It’s a Wonderful Life)

The reigning king of holiday grumps.

This man sees Christmas spirit the way we see a dryer full of unmatched socks: pure misery.

If scowling were a sport, he’d be Olympic gold.

🕸 #2 — Oogie Boogie (The Nightmare Before Christmas)

A singing sack of bugs with Vegas-showman energy.

Equal parts catchy and horrifying — like if your weighted blanket suddenly started performing jazz.

🐀 #3 — Scut Farkus (A Christmas Story)

The original snowy-sidewalk bully.

His entire personality: pushing kids into snowbanks while wearing a dead raccoon on his head. Iconic and terrifying.

🎬 The Full Naughty List

Here’s who made the top ten of terrible:

1️⃣ Mr. Potter — It’s a Wonderful Life

2️⃣ Oogie Boogie — The Nightmare Before Christmas

3️⃣ Scut Farkus — A Christmas Story

4️⃣ The Abominable Snow Monster — Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (big, loud yeti energy)

5️⃣ Hans Gruber — Die Hard (yes, it IS a Christmas movie)

6️⃣ Ted Maltin — Jingle All the Way (the smarmiest of neighbours)

7️⃣ Harry & Marv — Home Alone (crime duo powered by zero brain cells)

8️⃣ The Grinch — How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Jim Carrey version: peak green chaos)

9️⃣ Ebenezer Scrooge — A Christmas Carol (the OG holiday hater)

🔟 Jack Frost — The Santa Clause 3 (Martin Short = fabulous frostbite)

The Verdict 🎄⚖️

Without these festive troublemakers, the holidays would be all sugar-cookies and feelings.

And frankly, we need someone to root against — especially when our own in-laws are behaving themselves for once. 😉

Who did they miss? Who would YOU put on the naughty list? 👇😏✨