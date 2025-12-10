Kool FM Full Colour Logo with Outline
Snowfall Warnings in effect Muskoka to Toronto click here for details
All school vehicles in Simcoe County, Muskoka have been cancelled today click here for details
The Villains of Christmas Movies: A Festive Hall of Shame 🎅🔪

Holidays | What's Trending
Published December 10, 2025
By Charlie

Let’s be honest — Christmas movies would be boring without at least one cranky chaos-goblin trying to ruin the holidays for everyone.
Thanks to People magazine, we now have the official ranking of the Best Christmas Movie Villains — the troublemakers who add a little drama to all that joy and gingerbread.

🎖 #1 — Mr. Potter (It’s a Wonderful Life)

The reigning king of holiday grumps.
This man sees Christmas spirit the way we see a dryer full of unmatched socks: pure misery.
If scowling were a sport, he’d be Olympic gold.

🕸 #2 — Oogie Boogie (The Nightmare Before Christmas)

A singing sack of bugs with Vegas-showman energy.
Equal parts catchy and horrifying — like if your weighted blanket suddenly started performing jazz.

🐀 #3 — Scut Farkus (A Christmas Story)

The original snowy-sidewalk bully.
His entire personality: pushing kids into snowbanks while wearing a dead raccoon on his head. Iconic and terrifying.

🎬 The Full Naughty List

Here’s who made the top ten of terrible:

1️⃣ Mr. Potter — It’s a Wonderful Life
2️⃣ Oogie Boogie — The Nightmare Before Christmas
3️⃣ Scut Farkus — A Christmas Story
4️⃣ The Abominable Snow Monster — Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (big, loud yeti energy)
5️⃣ Hans Gruber — Die Hard (yes, it IS a Christmas movie)
6️⃣ Ted Maltin — Jingle All the Way (the smarmiest of neighbours)
7️⃣ Harry & Marv — Home Alone (crime duo powered by zero brain cells)
8️⃣ The Grinch — How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Jim Carrey version: peak green chaos)
9️⃣ Ebenezer Scrooge — A Christmas Carol (the OG holiday hater)
🔟 Jack Frost — The Santa Clause 3 (Martin Short = fabulous frostbite)

The Verdict 🎄⚖️

Without these festive troublemakers, the holidays would be all sugar-cookies and feelings.
And frankly, we need someone to root against — especially when our own in-laws are behaving themselves for once. 😉

Who did they miss? Who would YOU put on the naughty list? 👇😏✨

