Vogue Hiring for ‘Devil Wears Prada’-Style Assistant to Anna Wintour

According to a job listing posted Tuesday on Condé Nast’s careers site, the assistant would support the editor-in-chief of American Vogue and the global chief content officer (CCO).

The chosen candidate would be responsible for fielding communication to the global CCO’s office, managing event calendars, and documenting meetings.

Minimum requirements include a year or two of experience in administrative support, strong writing and proofreading skills, and an “impeccable attention to detail.” The NYC-based role boasts a salary between $60,000 and $80,000.

While this gig may seem glamorous, former Wintour assistants have shared horror stories about working for the most powerful woman in fashion.

Lauren Weisberger, one of Wintour’s two assistants from 1999 to 2000, wrote the novel “The Devil Wears Prada” in 2003 based on her experience.

In 2021, Wintour’s former assistant, Lily Stav, advised potential candidates not to mention exercising as a hobby if sitting in front of Wintour, as “almost everyone exercises.”

In a 2022 biography about Wintour titled “Anna,” one assistant alleged that she was told not to leave her desk even if she needed to use the bathroom — unless another assistant was present.

She also claimed that she lost 8 pounds during her first two weeks of the gruelling gig.