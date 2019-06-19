Wanted: Person To Eat Ribs Around The US And Make $5,000 A Week

It’s a dream job that Reynolds Wrap is offering up; they are looking for their next “Reynold Wrap Chief Grilling Officer which will require you to travel the US for two weeks in August posting pictures, and grilling tips on its website and social media pages!

To apply, send a photo of yourself grilling with 100 words about why you should be chosen as Reynolds Wraps’ Chief Grilling Officer at the Reynolds website. The deadline is Wednesday, June 19th at midnight.

Here’s the details