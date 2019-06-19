$1000 Minute Wednesday, June 19th

1) How many sides does an octagon have?

(8)

2) Which Canadian Country artist just announced she’s going back to Vegas in December for another residence show?

(Shania Twain)

3) TRUE OR FALSE: Omnivores eat meat.

(True- They eat both meat and plants)

4) SPELL: Omnivore.

(O-M-N-I-V-O-R-E)

5) What do you call the time span of one hundred years?

(Century)

6) What colour is an emerald?

(Green)

7) It is Paula Abdul’s birthday today. She was one of three original judges on which singing competition show?

(American Idol)

8) What professional sport does the Toronto FC team play?

(Soccer)

9) NAME our next federal statutory holiday.

(Canada Day)

10) What does the ‘E’ stand for in the word ‘e-mail’?

(Electronic)