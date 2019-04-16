Listen Live

WATCH: Cher Appeared on Jimmy Fallon, Performs ‘I Got You Babe!’

Cher will be in Toronto on April 22nd...

By Darryl on the Drive

The legendary Cher has embarked on her, “Here We Go Again Tour.” Stopping at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, April 22, this Monday. Don’t worry, they’ve added a 2nd date later this year too!

Cher has lots to celebrate, a musical about her career and life is currently playing on Broadway and she surprised the cast to sing, “I Got You Babe.” The singer who plays, Sonny Bono is incredible by the way.

The Broadway cast of The Cher Show then joined the legend herself for, “If I Could Turn Back Time.”

And some lip sync fun too…

