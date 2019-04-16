WATCH: Cher Appeared on Jimmy Fallon, Performs ‘I Got You Babe!’

The legendary Cher has embarked on her, “Here We Go Again Tour.” Stopping at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, April 22, this Monday. Don’t worry, they’ve added a 2nd date later this year too!

THIS JUST IN: Due to overwhelming demand, @cher adds a second Toronto date here on November 29! Sign up to be a LIVE Insider for your show details: https://t.co/T1Bdu22nUw pic.twitter.com/sapEb9A1L1 — Scotiabank Arena (@ScotiabankArena) March 29, 2019

Cher has lots to celebrate, a musical about her career and life is currently playing on Broadway and she surprised the cast to sing, “I Got You Babe.” The singer who plays, Sonny Bono is incredible by the way.

The Broadway cast of The Cher Show then joined the legend herself for, “If I Could Turn Back Time.”

And some lip sync fun too…