Listen Live

WATCH: Jack Black Tackles the Chris Hemsworth, Thor Workout

Two Hollywood hunks, one intense workout...

By Darryl on the Drive

When you’re playing Thor for the Marvel Comics franchise you push the limits in the gym. Chris Hemsworth displayed one of his creative workouts earlier this month with an Instagram post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Mixing it up. Get creative. Keep moving. Variety is key! 💪💪 @centrfit

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on

Being a professional also in the Hollywood industry, Actor Jack Black decided to tackle a Chris Hemsworth, Thor caliber workout although with slightly reduced weights.

Chris Hemsworth was clearly flattered that another Hollywood strongman would be willing to take on a Thor workout.

Related posts

GOOD NEWS TUES: Unknown Man Buys Every Box of Girl Guide Cookies

Wind Storm Pushes Ice Over a Niagara Retaining Wall

The Lion King Preview Arrived During the Oscars