WATCH: Jack Black Tackles the Chris Hemsworth, Thor Workout
Two Hollywood hunks, one intense workout...
When you’re playing Thor for the Marvel Comics franchise you push the limits in the gym. Chris Hemsworth displayed one of his creative workouts earlier this month with an Instagram post.
View this post on Instagram
Mixing it up. Get creative. Keep moving. Variety is key! 💪💪 @centrfit
Being a professional also in the Hollywood industry, Actor Jack Black decided to tackle a Chris Hemsworth, Thor caliber workout although with slightly reduced weights.
Chris Hemsworth was clearly flattered that another Hollywood strongman would be willing to take on a Thor workout.