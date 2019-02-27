Watch: A Brief Teaser For Fox’s ‘90210’ Reboot Is Here
Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori are back
Beverly Hills, 90210 is back again for a third go, but this time around it’s going to be even more ridiculous.
Fox is set to release a six-episode long “event series” where six actors from the original show – Jason Priestley (Brandon), Jennie Garth (Kelly), Ian Ziering (Steve), Gabrielle Carteris (Andrea), Brian Austin Green (David), and Tori Spelling – make their return, but instead of playing their cheesy hit characters, they’ll be playing themselves. Apparently, the show will follow the actors as they themselves try to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot up and running.
Watch the 10-second teaser for 90210 and check out the full official show description according to Exclaim below.
Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot up and running. But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast — whom the whole world watched grow up together — attempts to continue from where they left off?