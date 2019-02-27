Watch: A Brief Teaser For Fox’s ‘90210’ Reboot Is Here

Beverly Hills, 90210 is back again for a third go, but this time around it’s going to be even more ridiculous.

Fox is set to release a six-episode long “event series” where six actors from the original show – Jason Priestley (Brandon), Jennie Garth (Kelly), Ian Ziering (Steve), Gabrielle Carteris (Andrea), Brian Austin Green (David), and Tori Spelling – make their return, but instead of playing their cheesy hit characters, they’ll be playing themselves. Apparently, the show will follow the actors as they themselves try to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot up and running.

Watch the 10-second teaser for 90210 and check out the full official show description according to Exclaim below.