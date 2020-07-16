Listen Live

WATCH: Never Ending Line of Canada Geese Crosses Sussex Drive

They. Just. Kept. Coming.

By Darryl on the Drive, Kool Pets

This past Saturday, July 11th Kristin Robinson was on Sussex Drive in Ottawa when she stopped to allow Canada geese to cross the road. However, she didn’t expect it to take a FEW MINUTES!

If this video left you with any un-answered questions then chances are this guy asked them perfectly…

Hold on, maybe I do have one more question for the geese…

