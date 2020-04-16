Watch Nightly Light Shows of the CN Tower LIVE

The CN Tower is one of the Seven Wonders of the modern World. At 1,815.3 ft and 1147 stories high it’s a Canadian landmark known around the globe.

Each night the CN Tower is lit up in blue at the top of the hour in celebration of health care and other essential workers who are working tirelessly to keep us safe.

There is also a rainbow show at the bottom of each hour as a symbol of strength, unity and hope.

You can now watch our nightly light shows live on our website! https://t.co/JULrUqzOo4

We’ve added another @EarthCam so that everyone can enjoy the show. pic.twitter.com/iVArV6pz47 — CN Tower/La Tour CN (@TourCNTower) April 15, 2020

There are 3 different LIVE cameras the top of the CN Tower on 24/7 each day.

The West Camera

The East Camera

The Earth Cam – View from ground level (Best for the light show)