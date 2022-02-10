Watch ‘The Notebook’ And Get Paid $1,000

It’s almost Valentine’s Day and love is in the air. To celebrate, some will go out to dinner with their significant other, while others may choose to watch their favourite romantic movie.

If you love a good tearjerker like “The Notebook,” there’s now a way to revisit the Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams 2004 classic and make some cash.

Experts at Shane Co. are giving hopeless romantics a chance to win $1,000 to watch a batch of Nicholas Sparks movies. The company is looking for a lucky movie lover to watch 10 films and answer some questions for the cash prize.

“Do you often compare yourself and your partner to Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling in ‘The Notebook’? Have you watched ‘Dear John’ more times than you’d care to admit?” Shane Co. said on its website. “If you answered yes to either (or both) of these questions, Shane Co. has a contest for you!”

The movie binge can be done from the comfort of home, and the company will pay for the rentals of all 10 films. The ideal candidate must love movies based on Nicholas Sparks’ books and be able to watch the films quickly.

After watching the ten movies, the chosen winner must fill out a worksheet for each flick by April 11.

Here are the 10 Nicholas Sparks movies to watch:

• “Message in a Bottle”

• “A Walk to Remember”

• “The Notebook”

• “Nights in Rodanthe”

• “Dear John”

• “The Last Song”

• “Safe Haven”

• “The Best of Me”

• “The Longest Ride”

• “The Choice”

Applicants must be 18 years or older, and a United States citizen or permanent resident.