Four Ways We’re All Making Ourselves Dumber (And No, Double-Doubles Don’t Count)

“Psychology Today” has released a list of the everyday things that are slowly chipping away at our brain power. Spoiler alert: it’s not TikTok dances, although those might be guilty too. Here are the top four ways we’re making ourselves a little less sharp every day:

1. Treating Your Brain Like a Decoration, Not a Dumbbell

Your brain isn’t a muscle—but it acts like one. If you don’t exercise it, it gets lazy. Studies say just knowing you can train your brain actually makes you smarter. Translation: do a crossword, read a book, or at least play Wordle before bed.

2. Skimping on Sleep

We all know a bad night’s sleep turns us into zombies, but science confirms it: less sleep equals slower reactions, worse memory, and terrible judgment. You’re one all-nighter away from thinking pineapple belongs on poutine.

RELATED: TEN DUMB THINGS WE BELIEVED WHEN WE WERE KIDS

3. Booze Brain

Alcohol doesn’t just make you dumber while you’re slurring your way through karaoke—it sticks around. Too much, too often, and your brain starts to feel like it’s running Windows 95. Slow, glitchy, and likely to freeze mid-sentence.

4. Living Life Like It’s a Long Weekend Forever

Our brains actually like structure, deadlines, and purpose. Without them, focus and creativity tank. A 2021 study even linked chronic procrastination to poorer brain function. So, if you’re putting off making that dentist appointment again—congrats, you might be getting dumber and getting cavities.