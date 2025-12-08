Kool FM Full Colour Logo with Outline
Meet the “We Do Not Care Club” — The Midlife Movement We AbsolutelyCare About 😏

Lifestyle | What's Trending
Published December 8, 2025
By Charlie

Turns out, the hottest girl gang of 2025 isn’t 20-something influencers wearing crop tops and drinking green juice — it’s women in perimenopause who are officially DONE caring about everyone else’s nonsense. 🙌

It all started when Florida mom of three, Melani Sanders (@justbeingmelani), posted a video from the most glamorous location possible:
👉 Sitting in her car in a grocery store parking lot.

Melani announced she couldn’t find a real bra that day, so she was wearing a too-tight sports bra with everything hanging to one side — and guess what?

She. Did. Not. Care. 💁‍♀️✨
Welcome to the We Do Not Care Club (WDNC for those of us too tired to say full sentences).

She invited all her peri-, menopausal- and post-menopausal sisters to share what they had stopped caring about… and the floodgates opened.

The Comments Section = Therapy Session 👇

  • 200,000 likes on the first post
  • 24,000 women from around the world proudly sharing their new DGAF era
  • A global sisterhood bonded by hormones and zero patience

Melani says she never expected this level of “I’m over it” solidarity — but clearly, women everywhere are DONE being polite about it.

From Parking Lot Confession to Global Movement 🚀

Now Melani has:
✔️ 2.1 million followers
✔️ Celeb fans like Halle Berry and Sharon Stone
✔️ A book coming January 16th: The Official We Do Not Care Club Handbook
✔️ A partnership with a menopause-focused virtual health clinic
✔️ Weekly “we no longer care” announcements that keep us laughing (and nodding aggressively)

And she’s not stopping there — she’s dreaming of real-life WDNC meetups, where we’ll all show up in leggings, drinking wine from a mug, and definitely not wearing underwire.

So if you’ve recently given up:
🧺 Folded laundry
👙 Bras with structural integrity
📚 Caring what anyone thinks…
🎉 Welcome! You’re already a member.

Official motto:
We’re tired. We’re hormonal. And we simply do not care much, anymore... 😌🤷‍♀️🍷

