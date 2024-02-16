We Finally Will Get To See Nickelbacks Doc!

Feature-length documentary film titled, Hate To Love: Nickelback, will be in theatres worldwide for two nights only, on March 27th and March 30th.

Premiering last September at the Toronto International Film Festival, it’s the story of their early beginnings in Hanna Alberta, to their explosive global success in 2001.

The documentary also covers Nickelback‘s decision to return after a five-year break. Tickets go on sale on February 22 at Nickelback Film .com