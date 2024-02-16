Listen Live

We Finally Will Get To See Nickelbacks Doc!

Can't wait!

By Dirt/Divas

Feature-length documentary film titled, Hate To Love: Nickelback, will be in theatres worldwide for two nights only, on March 27th and March 30th.

Lizzo Loves Nickelback!

Premiering last September at the Toronto International Film Festival, it’s the story of their early beginnings in Hanna Alberta, to their explosive global success in 2001.

The documentary also covers Nickelback‘s decision to return after a five-year break. Tickets go on sale on February 22 at Nickelback Film .com

