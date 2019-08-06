We Miss So Much Of Life’s Moments Because Of Social Media!

This one goes out to everyone who can’t remember the best concert they’ve ever been to because they were busy trying to figure out whether to livestream it on Facebook or just do a few Instagram stories instead.

According to a new survey, more than half of millennials say they’ve missed a huge life moment because they were trying to capture it on social media.

The survey also found 60% say it’s important for their photos to get likes, and more than one-third check for likes within a minute of posting a picture.

One third of the millennials surveyed say they would miss social media more than they would miss sex, if stranded alone on an island.

