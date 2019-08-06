Song Writers Behind Katy Perry’s “Dark Horse” Are Fighting Infringement Claim

Last week a jury determined that the song writers behind Katy Perry’s 2013 hit “Dark Horse” infringed on Copyrights of another performer Marcus Gray. As a result, $2.78 million in damages is to be paid out. Katy will have to pay $550,000 of it.

Katy Perry, and songwriters and record label bosses at Capitol are said to be the one’s who will pay out, but not without a fight.

A statement from the lawyers representing them reads;

“The writers of Dark Horse view the verdicts as a travesty of justice. There is no infringement. There was no access or substantial similarity.

“The only thing in common is unprotectable expression – evenly spaced ‘C’ and ‘B’ notes – repeated. People including musicologists from all over are expressing their dismay over this. We will continue to fight at all appropriate levels to rectify the injustice.”

Marcus Gray’s attorney successfully argued tha the beats and instrumental tracks of Joyful Noise were very similar to Dark Horse.