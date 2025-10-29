The Average Person Spends Half Their Paycheque in the First 48 Hours 💸⏳

Ever feel like your paycheque lands… and disappears just as fast? You’re not imagining it. A new report found that the average person spends nearly 48% of their paycheque within the first 48 hours of getting paid.

Even wilder? 35% of it is gone in the first 12 hours. Yes — half a day. Millennials are the quickest to spend (and no, it’s not because they ran out to buy a new TV, a Dyson Airwrap, or a Labubu collector’s item).

🧾 It’s Not “Fun Money” — It’s Survival

Before we blame impulse buys or “treat yourself” culture, most of the spending is just… life:

52% say groceries and necessities are the first thing they pay for

say groceries and necessities are the first thing they pay for Many tackle major bills right away, like rent, credit cards, or payments due that week

32% knock off smaller bills like subscriptions, utilities, or phone bills

So basically, we’re not blowing money — we’re just trying to stay alive, caffeinated, and with Wi-Fi.

📅 The Real Problem? Pay Schedules vs. Life

A lot of the financial pressure comes from being paid bi-weekly while bills pop up all month long. No wonder it feels like the money comes “pre-spent.”

In fact, 62% of people say being paid daily — or as they work — would help their financial wellness and reduce stress. Imagine getting paid the same day you suffer through that annoying meeting? Bliss.