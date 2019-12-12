We Start Fantasizing About This- Three Weeks Before Christmas?

According to the survey, the average person starts, “FANTASIZING” about Christmas desserts three weeks before the holiday.

And the four desserts people dream about the most are: Sugar cookies, carrot cake, pumpkin pie, and Danish Kringle.

Even though we’re already thinking about dessert, the survey found there ARE other things we’re anticipating even MORE for the holidays. They are: Time with family, dinners, parties, giving gifts, holiday music, decorating the Christmas tree, and holiday movies.

But we’re looking forward to dessert MORE than we’re looking forward to feeling the holiday spirit, or having time off of work.

More