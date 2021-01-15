We Want The Vaccine, As Long As We Can Squeeze It Into Our Schedules

A recent study found that 64% of Canadians are willing to get the vaccine, while 16% said they would not- one-fifth are undecided.

But there some conditions for people getting the vaccine.

32% of people say they wouldn’t take the Covid vaccine if they had to have an appointment between midnight and 6:00 A.M.

43% of people said they’d go in the middle of the night if that was the only time that they could get an appointment.

Over half of people (56%) say they want to get their shot between 6 am and 8 pm if given the option.

When asked the most popular times being between 12 pm and 5.59 pm when 77% of people would be willing to take an appointment.

Men are more willing to get the vaccine at inconvenient times compared to women.