WEEKEND EVENTS – JUNE 21, 22 & 23

YOUR KIDS CAN LEARN TO FISH...

By Darryl on the Drive, Summer Events Report

FRIDAY, JUNE 21 & 22

TAY TOWNSHIP CANADA DAY CELEBRATIONS, OAKWOOD PARK IN VICTORIA HARBOUR

See the annual parade, Saturday at noon

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

90’S NOSTALGIA WAYBACK DANCE PARTY – INTERCHANGE PARK, VAUGHN

3pm – Doors Open – Video Dance Party Begins!

3:30 – Trivia, Games + more!
4:30pm – Live 90’s Wrestling Show!
6:30 – Prozzak
7:35 – S – Club
8:20 – Right Said Fred
9:00 – The Vengaboys
10:05 – Aqua

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

Orillia’s Christmas in June – Port of Orillia

  • Don’t be alarmed if you see Christmas decorations at Orillia’s waterfront
  • A boating tradition today at noon from the Port of Orillia
  • The public is invited to view as the best decorated boat contest.

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

RACE DAY AT SUNSET SPEEDWAY, INNISFIL

SUNDAY, JUNE 23

SUBWAY KIDS FISHING DAY IN BARRIE

  • Take the kids fishing at Heritage Park on waterfront until 1.
  • There will be a fun park set up
  • Exotic birds
  • Reptiles
  • Kids will learn to fish.

