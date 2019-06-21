WEEKEND EVENTS – JUNE 21, 22 & 23

FRIDAY, JUNE 21 & 22

TAY TOWNSHIP CANADA DAY CELEBRATIONS, OAKWOOD PARK IN VICTORIA HARBOUR

See the annual parade, Saturday at noon

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

90’S NOSTALGIA WAYBACK DANCE PARTY – INTERCHANGE PARK, VAUGHN

3pm – Doors Open – Video Dance Party Begins!

3:30 – Trivia, Games + more!

4:30pm – Live 90’s Wrestling Show!

6:30 – Prozzak

7:35 – S – Club

8:20 – Right Said Fred

9:00 – The Vengaboys

10:05 – Aqua

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

Orillia’s Christmas in June – Port of Orillia

Don’t be alarmed if you see Christmas decorations at Orillia’s waterfront

A boating tradition today at noon from the Port of Orillia

The public is invited to view as the best decorated boat contest.

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

RACE DAY AT SUNSET SPEEDWAY, INNISFIL

SUNDAY, JUNE 23

SUBWAY KIDS FISHING DAY IN BARRIE