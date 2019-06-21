WEEKEND EVENTS – JUNE 21, 22 & 23
YOUR KIDS CAN LEARN TO FISH...
FRIDAY, JUNE 21 & 22
TAY TOWNSHIP CANADA DAY CELEBRATIONS, OAKWOOD PARK IN VICTORIA HARBOUR
See the annual parade, Saturday at noon
SATURDAY, JUNE 22
90’S NOSTALGIA WAYBACK DANCE PARTY – INTERCHANGE PARK, VAUGHN
3pm – Doors Open – Video Dance Party Begins!
3:30 – Trivia, Games + more!
4:30pm – Live 90’s Wrestling Show!
6:30 – Prozzak
7:35 – S – Club
8:20 – Right Said Fred
9:00 – The Vengaboys
10:05 – Aqua
SATURDAY, JUNE 22
Orillia’s Christmas in June – Port of Orillia
- Don’t be alarmed if you see Christmas decorations at Orillia’s waterfront
- A boating tradition today at noon from the Port of Orillia
- The public is invited to view as the best decorated boat contest.
SATURDAY, JUNE 22
RACE DAY AT SUNSET SPEEDWAY, INNISFIL
SUNDAY, JUNE 23
SUBWAY KIDS FISHING DAY IN BARRIE
- Take the kids fishing at Heritage Park on waterfront until 1.
- There will be a fun park set up
- Exotic birds
- Reptiles
- Kids will learn to fish.