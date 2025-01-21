The Weeknd Donates $1M to L.A. Wildfire Relief, Proves He’s a Real-Life Superhero

In true superstar fashion, The Weeknd uses his platform and wallet for good.

The Canadian artist has donated a jaw-dropping $1 million to help Los Angeles recover from the devastating wildfires that have rocked the city.

The money will support firefighters on the front lines and assist residents displaced by the destruction. The Weeknd’s generosity will be split among the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, GoFundMe’s Wildfire Relief Fund, and the L.A. Regional Food Bank.

This initiative is also in partnership with World Food Program USA and The Weeknd’s own XO Humanitarian Fund.

This isn’t just a one-off move for the “Blinding Lights” singer. The Weeknd has consistently shown his commitment to giving back, making him as famous for his philanthropy as he is for his chart-topping hits.

Music on Hold: A Necessary Delay

Amid his efforts, The Weeknd had to postpone his highly anticipated album release, Hurry Up Tomorrow, which was slated to drop on January 24. The accompanying concert planned for January 25 at Pasadena’s iconic Rose Bowl stadium, has also been pushed back.

While fans may have to wait a little longer for new music, The Weeknd’s actions remind us what truly matters: supporting each other in times of need.