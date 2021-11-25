Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ Is Now The Number 1 Song Of All Time

Based on the music charts, we now have a new song that is the number one song of all time.

The Weeknd is the proud new owner of the title “Greatest Song of All Time” as his hit single “Blinding Lights” was named number one on the Billboard Greatest Songs of All Time Hot 100 Chart.

Since first appearing on the Hot 100 chart, “Blinding Lights” has spent a whopping 90 weeks on the chart beating out the 1960 Chubby Checker hit “The Twist” to take the top spot.

Billboard’s top songs of all time

1. Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

2. The Twist – Chubby Checker

3. Smooth – Santana feat. Rob Thomas

4. Mack the Knife – Bobby Darin

5. Uptown Funk! – Mark Ronson feat Bruno Mars

6. How do I Live – LeAnn Rimes

7. Party Rock Anthem – LMFAO feat Lauren Nemmett & Goonrock

8. I Gotta Feeling – The Black Eyed Peas

9. Macarena (Bayside Boys Remix) – Los Del Rio

10. Shape of You – Ed Sheeran