This is perfect if you’re 21 but wish you were 12 and miss those juice boxes.

Welch’s just joined the canned cocktail trend and unveiled four flavours for summer: Vodka Cranberry, Passion Fruit Mojito, Watermelon Mule, and a grape juice flavour called Vodka Transfusion.

They’re 5.9% alcohol, so a little stronger than a White Claw and most light beers. Their angle is they’re better because they’re made with real juice.