Welcome to the Era of "Funflation"

Apparently, inflation wasn't satisfied with groceries and gas. Now it's coming for your good time.

Economists have a name for it: funflation. It's the rising cost of doing... well... anything enjoyable.

Want to see your favourite artist? Better start a second job. Dreaming of a big sporting event? Hope your credit card enjoys overtime.

One couple from Virginia spent nearly $10,000 following this year's World Cup through Boston, New Jersey, and Miami. Between tickets, hotels, flights, rental cars, food, and $175 parking, their soccer vacation cost more than some people's actual car.

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They say the same kind of trip to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil cost them less than half as much.

And they're not alone. Whether it's concerts, sporting events, Disney vacations, or that "once-in-a-lifetime" trip, unforgettable memories now come with unforgettable Visa statements.

At this point, the cheapest form of entertainment is scrolling through other people's vacation photos... and even that's expensive because of your internet bill.

Welcome to the age of funflation... where the memories are priceless, but apparently everything else has a price tag. 💸