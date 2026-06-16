The Latest Wellness Trend? Standing on Salt Before Bed

Just when you thought the wellness industry had run out of ideas, along comes bedtime salt stomping.

A new trend making the rounds on TikTok encourages people to pour Epsom salt onto a baking sheet and stand on it before bed. Supporters claim the practice can help reduce inflammation, lower stress hormones, boost serotonin and prepare the body for a better night's sleep.

In other words, your seasoning rack is apparently now part of your bedtime routine.

Experts, however, aren't exactly sold.

Dr. Yoshua Quinones says there's no scientific evidence that standing on Epsom salt can lower cortisol levels or increase serotonin.

What it can do is exfoliate your feet.

RELATED: Are You Confident About Your Feet, Or Just Hiding in Socks Year-Round?

According to Quinones, the sensation may feel relaxing and could help people unwind before bed, but that's likely because it becomes a calming ritual, not because the salt is triggering some magical chemical response in the body.

Think of it like a warm bath, a cup of tea or putting on comfy pajamas. Sometimes the routine is what helps people relax.

That said, the trend isn't for everyone.

People with cuts, cracked skin, diabetes-related foot conditions or nerve damage should avoid it, as the salt may cause irritation or discomfort.

So while a pre-bed salt shuffle might leave your feet feeling smoother, experts say any sleep benefits are probably coming from the act of slowing down and relaxing, not from the salt itself.

Still, compared to some wellness trends we've seen lately, standing on seasoning is relatively harmless.