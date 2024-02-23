Wendy Williams Has Been Diagnosed With Aphasia And Dementia

Former talk show host Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, according to representatives for Williams.

The news was shared in a press release on Thursday to “correct inaccurate and hurtful rumours about her health,” a care team for Williams wrote in a statement.

The statement sets the record straight by explaining, that over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy’s ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy’s condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions…

Williams received her aphasia and dementia diagnoses in 2023 from Weill Cornell Medicine, according to her representatives.

The condition impacts communication, personality and the ability to understand language, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Williams is currently under a court-ordered guardianship. A Lifetime documentary about and produced by Williams with the participation of her family is set to release this weekend.

“The Wendy Williams Show” was created by Williams and debuted in 2008 from studios in New York City. She began her career in radio and developed a reputation for her quick wit and no-filter interviews. She was known for her candour, which also ruffled a few feathers among those in entertainment along the way.