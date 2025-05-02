Wendy’s x Cheez-It: The Baconator Just Got Cheesier (And Crunchier)

Just when you thought your snack cravings were under control, Cheez-It and Wendy’s have joined forces for a wildly indulgent collab that no one saw coming — but everyone’s about to want.

This summer, Cheez-It is dropping a limited-edition Baconator flavour, and yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like: that crispy, cheesy Cheez-It crunch mixed with the savoury, smoky glory of a Wendy’s Baconator. It’s giving bacon. It’s giving cheese. It’s giving “cancel my salad order.”

Expected to hit shelves (well, virtual ones) in August, this snack is reportedly available online only, so get ready to click fast and maybe hide a box or two from your roommates.

From Drive-Thru to Snack Shelf — But Could It Go Both Ways?

Cheez-It has been known to flirt with flavours before — remember the Hidden Valley Ranch collab? But this time, fans are wondering: will Wendy’s return the favour? Could we see a Baconator burger stuffed with actual Cheez-Its one day?

Honestly, we’re here for it. The signature crunch of a Cheez-It could be the lettuce substitute we didn’t know we needed. And the cheese-on-cheese action? A flavour bomb waiting to happen.

So whether you’re a Cheez-It loyalist, a Baconator devotee, or just a snack-curious Canadian looking for something new to munch on, keep your eyes peeled. This one’s bound to sell out fast — and ruin a few summer diets along the way (worth it).

