We’re Convinced! A “Freaky Friday” Sequel Is Coming!

It’s been 20 years since “Freaky Friday,” and it appears that a sequel is a go.

Jamie Lee Curtis shared a selfie with her “Freaky Friday” costar Lindsay Lohan on her verified Instagram account on Friday, with a caption that hints a sequel is a strong possibility in the “near future.”

“Too late. YOU GREW UP AND SO BEAUTIFULLY!” Curtis wrote next to the snap of the gorgeous pair. “Well, it’s Friday, and the strike is over so hopefully, we can switch places again in the near future!”

Curtis was referring to her and Lohan’s 2003 Disney movie “Freaky Friday,” which tells the story of a mother and daughter who switch bodies and all the hilarity that ensues.

The film is a remake of a 1976 flick from The House of Mouse, which starred Jodie Foster as the daughter and Barbara Harris as the mom and is based on the 1972 novel of the same name by Mary Rodgers.