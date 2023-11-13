Just when you thought you’d mastered the art of eating, someone tells you something that changes your life forever.

It turns out we’ve been eating peas all wrong. Rather than try to skewer peas or scoop them up with a fork we should be squashing them.

According to a Pea etiquette coach… yes that’s a thing…She says the correct pea etiquette isn’t being used.

When eating peas, always avoid turning over your fork and scooping. ‘You should squash the peas onto the back of your fork.’

FUN PEA FACTS:

The climbing stem of a pea plant may reach up to 6 feet (1.8 meters) in length.

The plant produces reddish purple, pink, or white flowers.

Peas are annuals, meaning that they need to be replanted each year.

Peas grow in what is called a pod.

One serving of peas contains the equivalent of Vitamin C as 2 large apples and a 100-calorie serving of peas contains more protein than a whole egg or tablespoon of peanut butter.

The average pea weighs between 0.1 and 0.36 grams. They are tiny little buggers!g