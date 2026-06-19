What Dads Really Want for Father's Day (Hint: It's Usually Not Another Mug)

Father's Day is this Sunday, and if you're still scrambling for a gift, you're not alone.

After all, dads are notoriously difficult to shop for. Ask them what they want and you'll usually get one of three answers:

"Nothing."

"I don't know."

Or the classic, "I already have everything I need."

But according to dads online, there are actually a few things they'd genuinely love for Father's Day. And surprisingly, very few involve novelty neckties or "#1 Dad" coffee mugs.

RELATED: Celebrate Father's Day With These Funny Dad Songs

Here are some of the most popular answers:

🏆 Time with the family... minus the obligations

One dad said he'd love to spend time with his family without being required to attend a meal with the in-laws.

😴 A day off

Not necessarily from work, but from chores, responsibilities and hearing, "Dad, can you help me with this?" every seven minutes.

⚾ A baseball game and quality family time

Hot dogs, sunshine and kids looking up from their phones. A Father's Day miracle.

🥾 A long hike with the kids

Fresh air, conversation and no Wi-Fi.

🍔 Burgers, beer and a park

One dad's dream involved a cooler, a small grill and a relaxing afternoon with his wife and daughter.

⛳ Golf with multiple generations

A round of golf with his son and father, followed by a cheeseburger and a cold drink.

🥞 A homemade breakfast

Nothing fancy. Just something that doesn't come from a drive-thru.

🎮 Time for hobbies

Reading, painting, gaming or simply being left alone with a project for a few hours.

⚔️ A sword

One dad simply answered, "A sword." No explanation was given, and honestly, none was needed.

🚐 A completely empty house

One introverted father said his ideal gift would be his wife and kids leaving at dawn and returning at bedtime.

🍖 A handmade card and a day smoking meat

Simple. Beautiful. Delicious.

🎂 Ice cream cake

A surprisingly popular answer.

🧦 Good socks

Proof that eventually every dad becomes his own father.

🚿 A pressure washer

Because some dads see cleaning concrete as a recreational activity.

👂 To be listened to the first time

Perhaps the most relatable answer of all.

One dad said he just wanted to be heard without repeating himself.

So if you're still wondering what Dad wants this year, the answer may be simpler than you think. Most dads aren't asking for expensive gifts.

They want time, appreciation, a little peace and quiet... and apparently, in some cases, a sword.