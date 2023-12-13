What is the Boiled Egg Diet and Does It Work?

The boiled egg diet is egg-exactly what it sounds like — a weight-loss program that features boiled eggs for at least one meal each day.

But is the egg diet all it’s cracked up to be? And how healthy is eating eggs every day? Experts have a few insights into the diet, which promises to help people lose up to 25 pounds in just two weeks.

The diet is also widely promoted on TikTok, with the one-boiled egg diet site garnering over three million views.

The diet isn’t complicated or hard to follow: Breakfast includes at least two eggs and one piece of fruit, with the option of including a low-carb vegetable or protein. Lunch and dinner consist of eggs or a lean protein, plus low-carb vegetables.

The diet isn’t complicated or hard to follow: Breakfast includes at least two eggs and one piece of fruit, with the option of including a low-carb vegetable or protein. Lunch and dinner consist of eggs or a lean protein, plus low-carb vegetables.

But there are lots of foods that are restricted on the boiled egg diet, including:

Grains like bread, pasta, quinoa, couscous and barley

Dairy products including milk, cheese and yogurt

Potatoes

Corn

Peas, beans and other legumes

Fruits like bananas, pineapples and mangos

Sweetened beverages such as soda, juice, sweet tea and sports drinks

Because of these restrictions, the diet might be difficult to follow long-term for many people. This is a restrictive, unbalanced way to eat that could result in nutritional deficiencies long-term and is not sustainable…Despite these problems, people who followed the diet reported some short-term success with it. “5 lb down in 1 week!

While nutrient-packed eggs can be a healthy part of a well-rounded diet — providing high levels of vitamin A, vitamins B12, vitamin D, riboflavin (vitamin B2), biotin (B7), selenium and iodine, to name just a few — they also contain high amounts of cholesterol and saturated fat, which might be questionable for people who are concerned about their cholesterol levels. So, it’s important to speak with a doctor before jumping into the egg-heavy diet.