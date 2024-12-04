What Makes Someone a True Badass? Science Breaks It Down

A new study from Yale University has cracked the code, offering insight into the mix of traits that define this elusive title. The research, which involved over 2,000 participants, delved into both real and fictional scenarios to explore what people think makes someone a badass—and the findings are fascinating.

Two Types of Badassery: Outer and Inner Toughness

According to the study, there are two distinct pathways to being perceived as a badass: outer and inner toughness.

Outer toughness is the kind of badassery you can see at first glance. It includes physical strength, an intimidating presence, or a combination of both. Think of someone who enters a room and immediately commands attention — their presence screams confidence and power.

Inner toughness, on the other hand, is all about what’s beneath the surface. This includes moral courage, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to doing what’s right, even when it’s hard. Whether it’s resisting peer pressure, standing up for others, or tackling life’s toughest challenges, this deeper kind of toughness makes someone a badass in a more profound way.

Interestingly, the study revealed that you don’t need outer toughness to be considered a badass. People who embody inner toughness alone — such as standing up for their beliefs or showing immense courage — can still earn the title.

Adjectives of a Badass

Participants in the study used a range of adjectives to describe what it means to be a badass, including:

Brave

Confident

Tough

True

Independent

Positive

Able

Good

Willing

This mix of qualities highlights that badassery isn’t just about being tough or fearless. It’s about being someone who inspires admiration through their strength, integrity, and individuality.

Badassery in Action

To put it into context, the study cited examples of individuals widely regarded as badasses, from historic leaders like Genghis Khan to modern icons like Malala Yousafzai. Others included athletes like Mike Tyson, moral leaders such as Nelson Mandela, and the fearless Navy SEALs. These figures embody varying degrees of outer and inner toughness, proving that badassery comes in many forms.

Redefining the Term

Traditionally, the dictionary has leaned into a more negative connotation for the term "badass." For example, Dictionary.com defines it as "a bad or slightly frightening person" but also acknowledges it as "someone or something that you admire or find impressive."

This study aims to evolve the concept, highlighting the balance between admiration and intimidation. In the end, being a badass is as much about inner strength and moral fortitude as it is about outward toughness.

So, the next time you see someone defy the odds or stand tall against adversity, remember — you might just be in the presence of a true badass. Would you say you’ve got what it takes? Let us know in the comments!