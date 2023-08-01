What Makes The Perfect Sandwich?

According to new research, two in three people said they could live on sandwiches alone for a full week!

The perfect sandwich, according to a survey of 2,000 adults, consists of tomato, cheddar cheese and Black Forest ham.

The survey also found that the average person craves a sandwich four times a week.

For favourite ingredients, barbecue sauce, mayonnaise and honey mustard topped the list. My least favourite was the ranch.

Regular ham, honey turkey, honey ham and Black Forest ham all rank equally as favoured meat options.

Following cheddar, Swiss cheese and American cheese were top choices. Respondents’ least favourite cheese was Gruyere.

Among the respondents, whole wheat bread was the top choice for their favourite sandwich. Sourdough bread followed closely, while multigrain bread was the third most popular option.

Half of those polled said they like to have their sandwich toasted (58%).

The top vegetables included onion and cucumber.

When it comes to sandwich personalities, people have different preferences and tastes. Twenty-nine percent identified as “minimalist” who prefer simple toppings. Another, 27% identified as “savoury lovers,” and 15% said they have a “sweet tooth” sandwich personality.

Almost 60% of people said the best time to enjoy a sandwich is outside of traditional lunchtime.

The best places to enjoy a sandwich are at the beach, at home, or in a park.

TOP 5 CONDIMENTS PEOPLE WOULD PREFER IN A PERFECT SANDWICH

Ketchup – 61%

Barbecue sauce – 58%

Mayonnaise – 58%

Honey mustard – 58%

Mustard – 56%

TOP 5 FRUITS AND VEGETABLES PEOPLE WOULD PREFER IN A PERFECT SANDWICH

Tomato – 54%

Onion – 54%

Cucumber – 51%

Lettuce – 47%

Pickles – 46%

TOP 5 MEAT PEOPLE WOULD PREFER IN A PERFECT SANDWICH

Black Forest Ham – 39%

Ham – 39%

Honey Turkey – 39%

Honey Ham – 39%

Black Forest Turkey – 37%



TOP 5 CHEESE PEOPLE WOULD PREFER IN A PERFECT SANDWICH