What Would People Rather Spend $100 Million On Instead of Coronation of King Charles in the UK

While many are excited, other's would rather see the money spent on this...

By Dirt/Divas

King Charles’ Coronation is just days away and it’s clear it’s a no-expenses-spared event – all at the cost of the British taxpayer.

It’s estimated the Coronation will cost an eye-watering £100 million (more than double the price of Queen Elizabeth’s ceremony in today’s money).

With the cost of living crisis in the UK, people are noticing and are not happy about it!

People in the UK are struggling! 

The Coronation falls just weeks after doctors, nurses and teachers all took to the picket lines to strike for better pay, and as the country battles with household bills rising yet again. Throw in a crumbling NHS and one in four UK parents forced to quit work or education to pay for childcare, the signs of financial hardship are everywhere you look.

Prince Harry to Attend His Father’s May 6 Coronation

So what would UK residents rather spend the money on? Here’s what some British people had to say…

They would rather the money be spent on, mental Health! Supporting food banks, and the environment.

Others say spend the money of helping the living poor have a better quality of life. More support of disabled people and help reduce and prevent homelessness…

All reasonable requests… But instead; The UK will pay the likes of Katy Perry millions to perform for King Charlies…

