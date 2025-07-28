HEAT WARNING - Innisfil to Toronto click here for details
Listen Live

What Would You Do for $1 Million? Turns Out… Almost Anything

Lifestyle
Published July 28, 2025
By Charlie

If you thought the average person had morals, think again.

A new study has revealed that for the sweet, sweet price of $1 million, people are willing to do everything short of selling their soul (and honestly, some might've considered that too).

Brace yourself — here’s what people said they’d do for seven figures. Spoiler alert: it’s unhinged.

RELATED: How Much Money is Tossed into Rome’s Iconic Trevi Fountain?

💔 40% would leave their romantic partner
Yes, even if you’re “the love of their life,” you could be traded in for a briefcase of cash. Love is eternal, but apparently a million bucks is just a bit more appealing.

🦑 46% would enter a real-life Squid Game
That’s right — nearly half would risk actual death for a shot at $33 million. Because why pay off your student loans slowly when you can play Red Light, Green Light with a sniper?

🌲 60% would live off the grid
No phones. No internet. No memes. Just you, a cabin, and a very questionable beard. For some, that’s heaven. For others? Absolute horror.

🚫 41% would swear off sex entirely
Apparently, 1 in 4 people think financial freedom is better than bedroom freedom. Bold.

🚓 15% would frame a friend for a crime they didn’t commit
Your bestie from grade school? Sorry, they’re going down for “murder you didn’t commit” if there’s a paycheque attached.

For the Morally Intact (a rare breed):

💸 10% would reject the money if they couldn’t share it
Aw. Someone still believes in friendship. Or maybe joint bank accounts?

📵 21% said they'd rather keep access to social media than take the money
Because what’s a million dollars if you can’t post about it on Instagram, right?

🙅‍♀️ More than half would reject the cash if their parents controlled it
Because “financial freedom” doesn’t include letting Mom say, “Are you sure you need another pair of shoes?”

😬 38% would hesitate if their enemy got a cut
Honestly fair. If Brenda from work is getting a piece of your million, suddenly the money doesn’t shine as bright.

In conclusion: Money talks. Morals walk. And your best friend might sell you out faster than you can say “non-refundable deposit.”

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close