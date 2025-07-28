What Would You Do for $1 Million? Turns Out… Almost Anything
If you thought the average person had morals, think again.
A new study has revealed that for the sweet, sweet price of $1 million, people are willing to do everything short of selling their soul (and honestly, some might've considered that too).
Brace yourself — here’s what people said they’d do for seven figures. Spoiler alert: it’s unhinged.
RELATED: How Much Money is Tossed into Rome’s Iconic Trevi Fountain?
💔 40% would leave their romantic partner
Yes, even if you’re “the love of their life,” you could be traded in for a briefcase of cash. Love is eternal, but apparently a million bucks is just a bit more appealing.
🦑 46% would enter a real-life Squid Game
That’s right — nearly half would risk actual death for a shot at $33 million. Because why pay off your student loans slowly when you can play Red Light, Green Light with a sniper?
🌲 60% would live off the grid
No phones. No internet. No memes. Just you, a cabin, and a very questionable beard. For some, that’s heaven. For others? Absolute horror.
🚫 41% would swear off sex entirely
Apparently, 1 in 4 people think financial freedom is better than bedroom freedom. Bold.
🚓 15% would frame a friend for a crime they didn’t commit
Your bestie from grade school? Sorry, they’re going down for “murder you didn’t commit” if there’s a paycheque attached.
For the Morally Intact (a rare breed):
💸 10% would reject the money if they couldn’t share it
Aw. Someone still believes in friendship. Or maybe joint bank accounts?
📵 21% said they'd rather keep access to social media than take the money
Because what’s a million dollars if you can’t post about it on Instagram, right?
🙅♀️ More than half would reject the cash if their parents controlled it
Because “financial freedom” doesn’t include letting Mom say, “Are you sure you need another pair of shoes?”
😬 38% would hesitate if their enemy got a cut
Honestly fair. If Brenda from work is getting a piece of your million, suddenly the money doesn’t shine as bright.
In conclusion: Money talks. Morals walk. And your best friend might sell you out faster than you can say “non-refundable deposit.”
Amp up your workday!
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Upcoming Concerts
Kempenfest Friday- Kool FM Presents Shawn Desman
Friday August 1st, RESCON and 107.5 Kool FM presents… SHAWN DESMAN.