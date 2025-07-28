What Would You Do for $1 Million? Turns Out… Almost Anything

If you thought the average person had morals, think again.

A new study has revealed that for the sweet, sweet price of $1 million, people are willing to do everything short of selling their soul (and honestly, some might've considered that too).

Brace yourself — here’s what people said they’d do for seven figures. Spoiler alert: it’s unhinged.

💔 40% would leave their romantic partner

Yes, even if you’re “the love of their life,” you could be traded in for a briefcase of cash. Love is eternal, but apparently a million bucks is just a bit more appealing.

🦑 46% would enter a real-life Squid Game

That’s right — nearly half would risk actual death for a shot at $33 million. Because why pay off your student loans slowly when you can play Red Light, Green Light with a sniper?

🌲 60% would live off the grid

No phones. No internet. No memes. Just you, a cabin, and a very questionable beard. For some, that’s heaven. For others? Absolute horror.

🚫 41% would swear off sex entirely

Apparently, 1 in 4 people think financial freedom is better than bedroom freedom. Bold.

🚓 15% would frame a friend for a crime they didn’t commit

Your bestie from grade school? Sorry, they’re going down for “murder you didn’t commit” if there’s a paycheque attached.

For the Morally Intact (a rare breed):

💸 10% would reject the money if they couldn’t share it

Aw. Someone still believes in friendship. Or maybe joint bank accounts?

📵 21% said they'd rather keep access to social media than take the money

Because what’s a million dollars if you can’t post about it on Instagram, right?

🙅‍♀️ More than half would reject the cash if their parents controlled it

Because “financial freedom” doesn’t include letting Mom say, “Are you sure you need another pair of shoes?”

😬 38% would hesitate if their enemy got a cut

Honestly fair. If Brenda from work is getting a piece of your million, suddenly the money doesn’t shine as bright.

In conclusion: Money talks. Morals walk. And your best friend might sell you out faster than you can say “non-refundable deposit.”