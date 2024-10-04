What Would Your T-Shirt Say? The Internet Weighs In!

Ever thought about what your most-used phrase is?

You know, that one thing you say all the time—whether it's to yourself, your friends, or during yet another virtual meeting. Well, someone asked the internet, "If you had to wear a T-shirt with your most-used phrase, what would it read?" And the responses were hilarious, to say the least.

Here are some of the best:

"No worries" — Even though all I’ve done since I was five is worry, 24/7. "I don’t know, I just work here." "Fair enough." "What the [eff]?" "Where did I leave my..." "So, basically..." "I think you’re on mute." is the anthem of virtual meetings everywhere. "That makes sense." "I’m not a doctor." "It is what it is." "Good luck with that." "What a day." "That’s wild." — But said in the most bored tone ever. "Whatever works." "To be perfectly honest." "Man, I tell ya." "Moving forward." "Oookay, quiet please!" — From a teacher. "I hate people." "Yeah... that’s gonna be a ‘no’ from me, dawg." "Great Caesar’s ghost." — Is this person 70 years old?! "Meow." — (Not a phrase, but still hilarious.)

What Would Yours Say?

If you made a T-shirt for yourself (or even better, for your partner with their most overused line), what would it say? "Oh, sorry, I wasn’t listening," perhaps? Drop your best phrase below and let the laughs begin!

What would your T-shirt say? 😆