What Your Candy Preference Says About You!

A person’s preference for certain sweets may say a lot about their personality and lifestyle choices according to a new study.

For example, if you like sour over sweet, you may be an extrovert! If you like sour candies, you are more likely to be eccentric, funny and sarcastic.

If you have more of a sweet tooth and prefer chocolate, you are more likely to be optimistic and shy.

Like mint flavours? You are more likely to be thoughtful!

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Jelly Belly Candy Company in advance of National Jelly Bean Day on April 22, the poll also dug deeper into the habits and beliefs of sweets lovers.

People who eat candy every day were more likely to identify as “night owls” instead of “early birds.” (Probably because all the sugar will keep you up)

The study found that 3 out of 4 people eat candy at least once a week with about a quarter of people confessing they eat it daily.

When it comes to sharing, women suck at it. Overall less than half were willing to share with family and friends and women were less likely to share.

