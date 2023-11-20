Listen Live

What Your McDonald’s Order Says About You!

You are what you eat!

By Kool Eats

Did you ever imagine that your personality would be picked apart by what you order at Micky D’s?

Whatever you’re lovin’ at McDonald’, it could reveal a lot about your personality!

According to a behavioural and media psychologist, if you order a Big Mac, that means you’re loyal and a traditionalist!

Mariah Carey And McDonald’s Team Up For A Special “Mariah Menu”

If you order a hamburger, you’re a crowd-pleaser who goes with the flow…

Spicy McCrispy– you are passionate and excitable! You also like to travel to exotic places…

Quarter Pounder– You want to get a bang for your buck. You like getting what you paid for…

McNuggest-You are the life of the party! 

Filet-o-Fish-you are picky, and not a fan of meat or chicken…You also look at it as if it’s a much healthier option…

Happy Meal-Who doesn’t love a good Happy Meal? If you’re still ordering a Happy Meal as an adult, you love to embrace your inner child. You’re always positive and see the bright side of life.

Related posts

How About A Roast Beef Dinner Sandwich?

The Simple Hack to Make Avocados Last Longer

The Holiday Season is Constipating!