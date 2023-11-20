What Your McDonald’s Order Says About You!
You are what you eat!
Did you ever imagine that your personality would be picked apart by what you order at Micky D’s?
Whatever you’re lovin’ at McDonald’, it could reveal a lot about your personality!
According to a behavioural and media psychologist, if you order a Big Mac, that means you’re loyal and a traditionalist!
If you order a hamburger, you’re a crowd-pleaser who goes with the flow…
Spicy McCrispy– you are passionate and excitable! You also like to travel to exotic places…
Quarter Pounder– You want to get a bang for your buck. You like getting what you paid for…
McNuggest-You are the life of the party!
Filet-o-Fish-you are picky, and not a fan of meat or chicken…You also look at it as if it’s a much healthier option…
Happy Meal-Who doesn’t love a good Happy Meal? If you’re still ordering a Happy Meal as an adult, you love to embrace your inner child. You’re always positive and see the bright side of life.