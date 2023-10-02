WHAT’S THE PETTIEST REASON YOU’VE EVER BROKEN UP WITH SOMEONE?

Have you ever dumped someone for a completely petty or superficial reason? Someone asked Reddit. Here are the highlights . . .

1. “Her voice was like Minnie Mouse, and I just couldn’t take it.”

2. “My cat said hello to her, and she didn’t say hi back.”

3. A woman broke up with a guy who had allergies because she considered it a sign of weakness.

4. He slept in socks. They were ankle socks, and he specifically bought them to sleep in.

5. On a first date, a woman said, “Excuse me, I have to go tinkles.”

6. A woman was just way too into her horse. “If a woman has a horse in her dating profile, you will never be more important than that horse.”

7. She ate her peas one at a time but didn’t do it with corn for some reason.

8. “He wore the same shirt on both of our dates.” Then years later, they ran into him in an elevator, and he was in the same shirt.

9. A guy asked for a water cup at a fast-food place and used it to steal soda from the machine. It was while they were on a date.

10. “His mouth was shaped like a trapezoid when he talked, and I couldn’t unsee it.”