When Did It Hit You That You’re… Not That Young Anymore?

There’s no official ceremony when you enter your “middle-aged era.” No confetti. No group chat announcement. No warning from the universe.

It just quietly sneaks up on you one day while you’re comparing air fryers or stretching before getting out of bed.

Someone online recently asked: When did it first hit you that you’re not that young anymore?

And the answers are painfully relatable.

The Sneaky Signs You’ve Crossed Over

A compliment with a twist

“When the babysitter complimented my haircut and said, ‘Lots of people your age are wearing it like that now too.’”

Nothing humbles you faster than being trend-appropriate for your demographic.

Pop culture betrayal

“When I mentioned Inspector Gadget to a 20-something coworker, and he said, ‘What the heck is that?’”

Excuse me while I crumble into vintage dust.

Your music taste flips locations

“At the bar, I don’t recognize any songs. At the grocery store? Banger after banger.”

If you’ve ever danced in the cereal aisle, welcome. You’re home.

Furniture brings real joy

“I got legitimately excited about buying a new coffee table.”

Not a trip. Not shoes. A table. And honestly? Worth it.

You get called a ‘lady.’

“When a mum referred to me as a ‘lady’ to her child in a store.”

Ma’am. Lady. Responsible adult. None of these feels correct.

The font gets smaller every year

“When I started struggling to read small print.”

Not the fine print. Just… print.

Hangovers now require recovery plans

“When hangovers last more than a day.”

It’s no longer a headache. It’s a three-to-five business-day event.

You start Googling random body parts

“When I was googling ‘6-7’ the other day.”

If you know, you know. If you don’t, congratulations on your youth.

Your back betrays you

“I threw my back out… coughing.”

No sport. No heavy lifting. Just existing aggressively.

You suddenly respect Costco fashion

“I looked in the mirror and thought, ‘Costco clothes are actually decent.’”

Comfort wins. Every time.

Welcome to the Era of Practical Joy

Getting older isn’t all bad. You care less about trends, more about comfort, and you’ve likely mastered the art of leaving events early without guilt.

Plus, nothing beats the thrill of cancelling plans, finding a great pillow, or discovering a new favourite grocery store snack.

So… when did it hit you that you’re not that young anymore?