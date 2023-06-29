Where Should Ketchup Be Stored?

Heinz has finally set the record straight on where the beloved condiment should be stored to properly keep the tomato-y sauce ripe and ready.

Just in time for the summer season — and ahead of the Fourth of July Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest — the official Heinz UK Twitter account posted: “FYI: Ketchup. goes. in. the. fridge!!!”

Fans flooded the comments, with many asking why the product is stored on shelves at the supermarket or at restaurants.

The brand doubled down on the correct answer in the poll, writing: “It has to be… in the fridge!”

