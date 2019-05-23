Whether You Love Dogs Is Determined By Your DNA

Researchers in The UK and Sweden studied over 35,000 pairs of twins to determine what makes people care for canines and found that it’s in your blood, literally!

“We were surprised to see that a person’s genetic make-up appears to be a significant influence in whether they own a dog,” says the researchers.

The study was done to find out more about dog-human interaction through history and modern times!

The study found that whether or not you own a pup has a lot to do with who you are when you’re born, and much less to do with your environment.

