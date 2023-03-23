WHICH LEFTOVER FOODS WOULD YOU EAT COLD?

When it comes to leftovers, some people are fine with eating things straight out of the fridge, while others need to re-heat anything that was originally served hot. The classic example is pizza, but not every food is as popular cold. So a new poll asked people which leftovers they’d eat straight out of the fridge. Here are the results:

1. Pizza, 83% would eat it cold.

2. Fried chicken, 60% would eat it cold.

3. Quesadillas, 58% would eat them cold.

4. Bacon, 55% would eat it cold.

5. Pancakes, 51% would eat them cold.

6. Burritos, 48% would eat them cold.

7. Buffalo wings, 42% would eat them cold.

8. Fried rice, 40% would eat it cold.

9. Orange chicken, 40% would eat it cold.

10. French fries, 36% would eat them cold. (With some takeout, you don’t even get the option: They’re cold by the time you get to them anyway.)

11. Lasagna, 35% would eat it cold.

12. Barbecue ribs, 35% would eat them cold.

13. Hot dogs, 33% would eat them cold.

14. Cheeseburgers, 33% would eat them cold.

15. Mac & cheese, 33% would eat it cold.

16. Brussels sprouts, 29% would eat them cold.

17. Mashed potatoes, 28% would eat it cold.

18. Chili, 17% would eat it cold.

19. Biscuits and gravy, 8% would eat it cold.

