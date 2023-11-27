White bread vs. Whole wheat bread

The white bread of the Death is so good though, LOL!

You may have wondered about the health score on white bread, whole wheat or whole grain bread, and which may be dubbed the “better choice.”

Now, nutrition experts are offering answers about the sandwich staple.

“When it comes to health, whole wheat bread is a better choice compared to white bread… This is because whole wheat bread contains more fibre and important nutrients from the bran and germ. These elements are good for digestion and keeping your energy levels steady… Whole wheat bread contains a higher nutritional content and has a lower impact on blood sugar .

White bread: What are the health specs?

Like some other “white” or refined products (think pasta, rice, pizza dough), white bread is said to be lacking in the nutritional department.

“White bread is typically made from refined wheat flour, where the bran and germ layers have been removed. This process strips away much of the fibre, vitamins, and minerals present in whole grains…white bread tends to be low in dietary fibre and lacks the full spectrum of nutrients that are found in whole wheat bread. It can cause quicker spikes in blood sugar due to its high glycemic index.

Now for the Whole Wheat Bread…

Whole wheat bread is made from whole grains, including the bran and germ, claims Ingram. “This provides higher fibre content and more nutrients.” A standard serving of whole wheat bread (one slice) contains roughly 80-100 calories, around two-to-three grams of fibre and a better profile of vitamins and minerals compared to white bread…The fibre content in whole wheat bread promotes better digestion, helps stabilize blood sugar levels, and supports heart health…