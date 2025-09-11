Whitney Houston’s Voice Dances Again — Thanks to Calum Scott 🎶✨

Thirteen years after her passing, Whitney Houston’s unmistakable voice is back on the charts — this time in a duet with British singer Calum Scott. And yes, it’s as magical as it sounds.

The new single is a reimagined, ballad-style version of Whitney’s 1987 hit “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me).” Scott’s emotional vocals are paired with Houston’s original recordings, creating a collaboration across time that feels both nostalgic and brand new.

How Did This Happen?

Pulling off such a project wasn’t simple. It required the blessing of Whitney’s estate — led by her sister-in-law, Pat Houston — and Primary Wave, the company that acquired the rights to her songs in 2022.

The idea sparked after Primary Wave heard Scott’s stripped-down cover of the song during his 2024 tour with Ed Sheeran. In those performances, Scott blended Whitney’s classic with Robyn’s “Dancing on My Own” — and it was enough to convince them he could pull off the ultimate duet.

A Career Milestone 🎤

The timing is fitting: 2025 marks the 40th anniversary of Whitney Houston’s career, a legacy that continues to inspire generations. The duet will be featured on Calum Scott’s upcoming album Avenoir, out October 10.

Why It Matters

For fans, the track is more than just a remix — it’s a celebration of Whitney’s voice, her influence, and the way music can transcend time. It’s also a reminder that while we may lose legends, their art continues to evolve and touch new hearts.

And if you ever doubted that music could feel like time travel, this duet is proof. Whitney is still making us want to dance — even in 2025. 💃✨