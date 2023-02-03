WHO WILL PERFORM AT THE GRAMMYS?

With music’s biggest night around the corner, the first round of performers for the 2023 GRAMMY Awards has been revealed.

Set to take place live from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 5 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT, the 2023 GRAMMY Awards will feature live performances by some of the biggest names in music. Those names include Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith.

Each of the performers has nominations at this year’s show. Brandi Carlile leads the group with seven nominations, and Mary J. Blige follows close behind with six. Performer Kim Petras is celebrating her first nomination at this year’s awards.

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live on CBS and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. Before the broadcast, fans can catch a pre-show, live from the Microsoft Theater at 12:30 PM PT, which will also be streamed on GRAMMY.com.