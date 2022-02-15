Whoopi Returns To ‘The View’ After Two Week Suspension

Whoopi was suspended after she made controversial remarks about the Holocaust late last month.

“The Holocaust isn’t about race. No, it’s not about race,” she said on the Jan. 31 episode. “It’s about man’s inhumanity to man.”

During Monday’s show, Whoopi said that she wouldn’t stay away from hot-button topics and issues.

Related: Whoopi Suspended From The View…

Goldberg added, “I hope it keeps all the important conversations happening because we’re going to keep having tough conversations. And in part, because this is what we’ve been hired to do.”

The Post reported Feb. 2 that Goldberg was “livid” after her suspension and threatened to quit “The View.” A source revealed that the “Color Purple” star feels “humiliated” at being disciplined by ABC execs after she followed their advice to apologize for her comments.

PHOTO CREDIT: Facebook/The View