Whoopi Suspended From ‘The View’
On Today's Show, the co-hosts will be on damage control!
Whoopi Goldberg was suspended by ABC for saying the Holocaust ‘isn’t about race’ on The View.
Kim Godwin, president of ABC News wrote in a tweet Tuesday evening, “Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments.”
“While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments.”
— ABC News PR (@ABCNewsPR) February 2, 2022
Goldberg made the initial comments on ABC’s The View program on Monday morning, saying the Holocaust was not about race, comments that caused a backlash. She apologized in a tweet hours later.
“On today’s show, I said the Holocaust ‘is not about race, but about man’s inhumanity to man.’ I should have said it is about both. As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, ‘The Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people — who they deemed to be an inferior race.’ I stand corrected,” Goldberg said.
— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) February 1, 2022